Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $69.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $57.95. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $26.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $52.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $26.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $30.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $109.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$671.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$676.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$658.14.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

