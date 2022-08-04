Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.