Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

