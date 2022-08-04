Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $86.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
