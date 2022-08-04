Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Lowered by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

