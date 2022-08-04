Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

