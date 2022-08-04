Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Boosted by KeyCorp

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $121.52 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $31,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

