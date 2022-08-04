Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Reduced by Analyst

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O2Micro International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for O2Micro International’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for O2Micro International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Stories

