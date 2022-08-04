Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Lowered by William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

SEE opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

