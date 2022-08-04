Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

