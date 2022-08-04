Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Semrush Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Semrush in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Semrush’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -256.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,332,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,220 shares of company stock worth $1,262,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

