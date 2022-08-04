Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.81.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 0.1 %

Qorvo stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 73,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.