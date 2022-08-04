Qtum Price Tops $3.93 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00017183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $409.59 million and $70.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005003 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,273,560 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

