Qtum Reaches One Day Volume of $78.94 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $426.12 million and $78.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00017727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,274,460 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.