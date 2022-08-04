Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

PSA stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

