Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,884,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

