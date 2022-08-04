Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,944.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

