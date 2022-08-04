Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NOC stock opened at $481.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average is $443.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.64.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

