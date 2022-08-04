Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.