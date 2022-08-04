Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.