Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

