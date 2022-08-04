Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 652,713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,415.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 652,713 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 484,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

