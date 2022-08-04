Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $50.31 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,221 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 63,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

