Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 146,546 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.47. 25,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,118. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

