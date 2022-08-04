Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 1,834,961 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12,242.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 125,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

