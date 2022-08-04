Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 285,988 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 513.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 80,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

