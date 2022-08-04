Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 628,965 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,965 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $37,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,717. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

