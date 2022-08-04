Rajeev Singh Buys 17,500 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 222 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $2,106.78.

On Friday, June 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 2,602 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $14,727.32.

ACCD stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 41.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 1,690,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

