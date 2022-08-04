Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.14.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.53. 9,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.