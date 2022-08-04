Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 15,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.