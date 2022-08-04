Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Rapid7 Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ RPD traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

