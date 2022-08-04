Raymond James Boosts First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target to $43.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.07. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 185.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

