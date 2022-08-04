Raymond James Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 6,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.