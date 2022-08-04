Raymond James Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 6,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $57.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
