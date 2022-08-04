Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $93.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.