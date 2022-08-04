Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $93.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST
– Get Rating
) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
CWST traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
About Casella Waste Systems
(Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.