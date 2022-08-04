Raymond James Raises Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $37.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

