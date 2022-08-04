Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

