ReapChain Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ReapChain has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars.

