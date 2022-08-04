Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Admiral Group (ADM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Admiral Group (LON: ADM):

7/28/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,903 ($35.57) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,050 ($37.37) to GBX 2,583 ($31.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,525 ($18.69) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,300 ($28.18).

7/15/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 1,750 ($21.44). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($32.23) to GBX 2,560 ($31.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,903 ($35.57) price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,462 ($42.42) to GBX 2,903 ($35.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,985 ($24.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($45.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,477.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.36) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($122,526.33).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

