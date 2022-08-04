Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Basf (BASFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS: BASFY) recently:

8/2/2022 – Basf had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Basf had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Basf had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 209,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,277. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Basf Se has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

