Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $223.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $199.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00.

7/12/2022 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/12/2022 – United Parcel Service had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

6/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $239.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NYSE UPS opened at $193.42 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

