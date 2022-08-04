Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.39.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.