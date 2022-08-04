Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

