Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

