Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.19. 256,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

