Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.00. 1,612,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,727,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

