Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 3,937,839 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.