Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $158.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

