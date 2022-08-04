Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,669 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

