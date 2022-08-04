RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $126.16. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

