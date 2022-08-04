Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,383 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RENT. KeyCorp began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

