Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,383 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several research firms recently weighed in on RENT. KeyCorp began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.