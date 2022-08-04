Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. SVB Leerink has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $240.40 on Thursday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock worth $7,615,155 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.